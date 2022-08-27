What platforms will Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game be released on?

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was one of the biggest surprises of Gamescom, featuring an announcement trailer that parodies a scene from the classic movie. With the promise of the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game set for release early next year, many players are excited to get their hands on Killer Klowns from Outer Space on participating consoles.

According to the Killer Klowns website, players will be able to play on Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It hasn’t been confirmed yet if the game will have crossplay or cross-progression, but Teravision Games will likely make an announcement on those topics at some point in the near future.

The game doesn’t currently have a specific release date as of yet, but the developers have stated that the game is scheduled to be released in early 2023. Players who want to sign up for the beta can do so by following this link.

In Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, players will either take on the role of a 1980s archetype fighting for humanity, or a member of the species of alien Klowns that are trying to consume them. Not much else from the game has been shown yet, but it looks like it will feature a lot of ’80s horror movie nostalgia that will resonate with anyone who’s seen a few. Good timing, considering the vast praise heaped upon the latest horror-tinged season of Stranger Things that took advantage of similar nostalgia.

While it will still be several months before the game’s likely release, fans can watch the classic movie for free on YouTube. While they watch the clumsy humans fight against the aliens, players can become familiar with the world and the Klown monsters, and maybe even plan out a better way to repel an alien Klown invasion.