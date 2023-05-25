Where to find Squid Kids in Stardew Valley

Squid Kids are one of the quirky mobs you can find in the mines of Stardew Valley. You won’t be graced with its presence if you’re still in the early game, but those who persevere can find it lurking in the mines.

Although they are an easy enemy to deal with, they don’t spawn as often as other mobs such as bats, slimes, or even the shadow brute. Squid Kids are hard to describe, but you’ll recognize them when you see a pink ball hovering with a face on it.

What are Squid Kids’ stats?

Squid Kids drop Solar Essence, Squid Ink, Bomb, Mega Bomb, Gold Bar, Dwarf Scroll III, and IV—in order of most likely to drop—and can even drop Diamond and Prismatic Shard when found in the bottom of the mines.

Squid Kids has only one HP, so it’s ridiculously easy to kill, and their fireball attacks are easy to dodge. Still, be careful, as the base damage for their attack is 18 points. You’ll receive 15 XP for each Squid Kid you kill.

There is a more dangerous version of the Squid Kid that you can find in the mines after activating the Shrine of Challenge, during the Danger in The Deep, or in the Skull Cavern Invasion quests. This version of the Squid Kid is yellow and wears sunglasses.

Where does the Squid Kid spawn in Stardew Valley?

You’ll find the Squid Kid between floors 81 to 119 of the mines in Stardew Valley. If you are looking exclusively for him, at least unlock the elevator for the 80th floor. You can craft and use staircases to speed up the process.

It took me a little more than an hour to find a Squid Kid. I carried a level 10 Lava Katana, a gold pickaxe, and a lot of cheese to replenish my health and energy. I chose to not use staircases and find the ladder the usual way—breaking every rock possible.

I couldn’t find it on the first try, so I went to sleep and headed to the mines again. Instead of starting from the 80th floor, I chose to start from the 90th and there it was, on the 97th floor of the mines.

