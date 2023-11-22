When did Lethal Company come out?

If you’re wondering when Lethal Company—2023’s latest indie hit—came out, you’re in the right place.

The co-op horror experience by Zeekerss took the internet by storm out of nowhere and is currently the best-selling game on Steam, surpassing the likes of top titles like Baldur’s Gate, Call of Duty, and more. While it’s natural to assume Lethal Company has been out for a while by looking at its achievements so far, the truth might surprise you.

Lethal Company release date: When did Lethal Company launch?

According to its Steam page, Lethal Company launched on Oct. 24, 2023, so it’s just a month old at the time of writing. That said, it’s currently in early access and Zeekerss plans to keep it that way for a while (five months or more, depending on when the developer finds an official release suitable).

Steam Charts has recorded a peak of 123,102 concurrent players in Lethal Company so far, and its success is very much apparent across social media and streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

Players are (somehow) enjoying getting dragged and choked by monsters to death or watching their friends endure the same. The horrifying mechanics and the eerie, distorted backdrops seal the deal. To reach such success as an indie game in less than a month is an incredible win, although I’m not sure how long it’s going to last.

At the time of writing, Lethal Company has seven explorable Moons, nine kinds of creepy monsters looking to pinch you, and eight tools you can purchase to keep those monsters at bay and make your search for items easier. But players won’t be limited to those options, as Zeekerss plans to keep updating the game with new content frequently and improve it based on community feedback.

Considering that it’s still in early access, Lethal Company is bound to get a new release date—for its final version—in the future.