What is a Soul Heart in Dark and Darker and how do you use it?

Dark and Darker is the latest loot extraction game that’s burst onto the Steam scene with many players logging in during the game’s latest alpha test. With new players hopping in, many are unsure about what a Soul Heart is and how it can be used to help their team. But this is one of the most important items that can be looted in the game.

If one of your teammates dies, make sure that you pick up their Soul Heart before leaving the immediate area. Here’s all the information you need to know about what a Soul Heart is in Dark and Darker and how you use it.

How do you use the Soul Heart in Dark and Darker?

Screengrab via Ironmace

When your teammate inevitably dies in front of you, you’ll need to make sure you collect their Soul Heart by taking off their chest armor and looting the item. You’ll need to bring this heart to one of the Altars of Sacrifice and be forced to pay for the other players’ revival with some of your health. Once the ritual is complete, they will come back without any gear.

There is another way to revive players, but you’ll need to leave the Soul Heart in the body and a Cleric to perform the spell. The resurrection spell takes up a lot of your spell memory, but it ensures that you can revive a teammate once in the dungeon and allow them to keep their loot. This is incredibly useful, but the space it takes up is too much for some Cleric players.

Remembering where the Altar of Sacrifices is on each map can be a great way to ensure you’re ready to revive teammates but offers no guarantees. You never know when you’re going to round a corner and an enemy puts you down just inches away from the Altar.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to use the Soul Heart in Dark and Darker.