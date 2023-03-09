When opening the GPS in Sons of the Forest for the first time, it might be a bit overwhelming as you’ll see different icons, and the game doesn’t explain what they mean. There are three different colored icons aside from the helicopter and Kelvin’s marker: purple, white, and green.

Each of the colors will lead the players to either items, caves, or important areas of the story. Knowing which is which is important for players to accomplish the tasks they wish to complete, and not run into encounters they aren’t prepared for.

If you’re wondering what the purple map icons mean, we’ve got all the information you need to know below.

Purple exclamation map icons meaning in Sons of the Forest

The purple icon has an exclamation point in it, marking the position of the three Team B members. Once you get close to those spots, your GPS will start beeping, and it will get faster as you get closer.

Pay attention to anything that looks like a dead body and you’ll know that you found someone from Team B. The locations vary and you might have to look around for the body, as it could be hanging from a tree, stranded in a boat, or buried underground.

One of the locations will require you to have a shovel, but aside from that, there isn’t a specific order for you to follow and you won’t have to face any challenging enemy to get to the bodies. You just need to find them.

Going after the Team B members will allow players to receive essential items and weapons such as the Flashlight and Pistol. Because of that, it’s good to follow the exclamation icons right from the start of the game.