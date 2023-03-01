Being a pacifist in Sons of the Forest won’t help you stay alive, as the island is filled with various threats.

From cannibals to mutants, avoiding trouble will be out of the question as you venture around the map. In addition to your survival tools, you’ll also want to have a gun and shotgun to stand your ground in the face of danger. While most of the weapons in the game can be considered quite traditional, others might not make sense at first sight.

In Sons of the Forest, even a Cross can double as a weapon that can come in clutch at the final hour, where regular weapons may have zero impact.

Where to find the Cross in Sons of the Forest

Based on what we know so far, players can find two Crosses in Sons of the Forest. The first Cross is located inside a bunker that can be unlocked with the Maintenance Keycard.

The bunker in question is located on the opposite side of the island from where players spawn. Once inside, take the stairs down until you stumble upon a door to your left where there will be suitcases. Continue moving down, and eventually, you’ll find yourself in a room with paintings on the wall. Enter through the smaller door and take a left to get to the bedroom, where you’ll find the Cross.

Another Cross can be found in the island’s leftmost area, inside a cave. Cannibals will guard the cave, so you’ll need to keep your guard up on your quest to retrieve the Cross.

What does the Cross do in Sons of the Forest?

The Cross is an impactful weapon that can be used against demons, an enemy type in Sons of the Forest. The demons can be found lurking under a particular bunker toward the game’s later stages, and pointing the Cross at them will be enough to set them ablaze.