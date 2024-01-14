This Lethal Company mod will make you terrified to open presents

When you play Lethal Company there are plenty of things to be afraid of, but one that might not immediately spring to mind is the game’s gift boxes—but with this mod, you should truly be afraid.

LethalPresents is a mod for Lethal Company that adds a five percent chance for gift boxes to contain an enemy creature instead of, you know, an actual gift. This makes each present you find a version of Russian roulette as you prepare for either a nice piece of loot to take with you or an encounter with a stone-cold killer.

The extent to just how hilarious things can get with this mod active was highlighted in a post to the Lethal Company subreddit by TsatoA on Jan. 13. Yes, that is a giant spawning inside a tiny box. Yes, I know it makes no sense, but leave it be.

The mod was created by ThunderStone user Azim and launched back in December. If you want to spice things up and add LethalPresents to your game, the process is the same as any other Lethal Company mod; simply visit the mod’s page on the Thunderstone App, install it, and launch the game via the storefront.

One thing you’ll need to do first is install the BepInEx pack, which is a must for basically all Lethal Company mods, and Evaisa-HookGenPatcher, which is required for some mods, including LethalPresents. Fortunately, both of these can be found and easily installed within Thunderstone.

While Lethal Company remains as popular as ever the modding community continues to thrive and drive forward innovation for the game. Alongside side this, Lethal Company’s creator is continuously working on the game, adding content, and making changes so that the hit title runs as smoothly as possible.

We don’t see Lethal Company’s traction slowing down anytime soon, nor do we see the influx of new mods disappearing overnight, so expect more chaotic fun to come as we progress through 2024.