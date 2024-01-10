Lethal Company Version 49: Full patch notes listed

After a mere two days of playing Version 47 in Lethal Company, players hopped onto the explosively popular indie horror game to see “v49” in the corner of their screens.

Here’s what you missed in the latest Lethal Company Versions, 48 and 49, including a full list of patch notes.

Lethal Company full Version 48 patch notes

How much scrap will you find? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerss

Lethal Company dev Zeekerss has been on fire lately with frequent updates for the popular indie title. Zeekerss not only acknowledged the playerbase’s feedback but also implemented hotfixes to resolve issues that arose from Version 47’s release. The patch notes were released on the Official Lethal Company Discord Server and announced by Zeekerss themselves. All quotes are directly from Zeekerss’ announcement on Jan 9, 2024.

Height damage: “You can now take a small amount of damage from less height than before.” This fixed the incorrect amount of fall damage taken when dropping from a height.

Lethal Company full Version 49 patch notes

Masked enemy : TBA.

: TBA. Scrap numbers : “[Fixed] incorrect amounts of scrap collected being displayed.” This corrected an issue with the scrap value displayed inside the ship, as players were reporting on Jan. 9 that the ship would show higher numbers than expected from their recent scrap run.

Details weren’t specified for the Inverse Teleporter and Masked hotfixes. That said, Discord users theorize that the update fixed a problem preventing players from using the Inverse Teleporter in the same round after purchasing it. This was reported on Jan 9, 2024 in the bug-reporting channel. On the same day, players frequently reported another bug that stopped the Masked enemy from killing you outside of the Facility.

I believe these hotfixes resolve the issues with the Masked enemy and Inverse Teleporter in Update 49. You can find more information in the bug-reporting channel on Lethal Company’s Discord Server.

Although these were short but sweet hotfixes for the latest Lethal Company Versions, they should fix problems introduced by the recently-released Version 47. For those playing with friends, make sure to update the game to the latest Version to play it. Alternatively, Version 45 is still available and accessible on Steam via a “previous branch.” Mods continue to work for Lethal Company Version 49, but Zeekerss recommends that you uninstall mods if you want to attempt Challenge Moons.

As Version 48 and Version 49 are here as hotfixes for Version 47’s big update, we are one step closer to seeing new monsters and map variations with the announced Version 50.