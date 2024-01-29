Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 countdown: Exact start time and date

It’s finally time for the release of the third chapter of the hit indie horror title Poppy Playtime, with streamers and content creators around the world rejoicing.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 finally has a release date after a trailer dropped on Jan. 25, showing the terrifying gameplay players will need to maneuver around to find out what secrets are waiting for them this time.

So if, like us, you can’t wait to get scared by the large, imposing figure known as CatNap, here is when you can get your hands on the new chapter.

When does Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 release?

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 will release on Jan. 30 at 1pm CT / 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT for Steam after an initial delay late last year. Chapter 3 is its own paid separate DLC and you will need the base game of Poppy Playtime to play it and will likely need to complete both Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 before you can play it.

Below, you’ll find our countdown, which is keeping track of exactly how many hours and minutes it is until the new chapter releases.

Time Zone Release Date Pacific Standard Time Jan. 30 11:00am Mountain Standard Time Jan. 30, 12:00am Central Standard Time Jan. 30, 1:00pm Eastern Standard Time Jan. 30, 2:00pm Greenwich Mean Time Jan. 30, 7:00pm Central European Time Jan. 30, 8:00pm Eastern European Time Jan. 30, 9:00pm

If you haven’t finished the previous two chapters before, now is the time to do so, just don’t forget to find all those hidden collectibles on offer so you don’t miss anything along the way.