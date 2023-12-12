Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 has been delayed, but there’s a new trailer to tide you over

Horror fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment of Poppy Playtime, but sadly it won’t be coming quite as soon as expected.

Today Mob Entertainment today announced Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 has been delayed, but there is something new for fans: a fresh trailer for the game. The new chapter is being pushed back slightly to ensure it reaches the quality the development team are striving for, and right now the game is not totally finished.

The devs say they’ve been putting in an extraordinary effort to get things up to par for release and also claim this new installment will be the biggest and best quality Poppy Playtime release to date. It’s hard to tell from the new trailer footage how big the game is, but one certain thing is it still captures the horror charm players have become hooked on. This new trailer doesn’t give away any secrets, so you can watch away without being worried about spoilers.

The delay for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is only going to be a few weeks, but that means we won’t be seeing it until 2024. Still, a few extra weeks waiting for a more polished experience will be well worth it when players finally get a chance to play. Sadly, there is no exact date for fans to mark on their calendars yet, but we expect that should be coming soon.

It has been more than a year since the last Poppy Playtime game arrived. The series kicked off as a viral hit back in 2021 before getting its first new addition in May of 2022. Since then fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 3, which now is only weeks away. Perhaps while you’ve got a little more time to kill it might be worth brushing up on the Poppy Playtime lore so you’re all set for 2024.