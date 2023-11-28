Lethal Company’s Mimic monster: Is it real?

Lethal Company currently doesn’t feature a Mimic monster, but it certainly seems like a fitting addition. The game already includes Jester, a menacing walking jack-in-the-box. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if the developer introduced even more deceptive threats, such as monsters with convincing disguises, as its next spine-chilling step.

If your friend or a random person in your lobbies was talking about a Mimic, they were either wrong or trying to prank you.

The concept of a Mimic in Lethal Company arose from player discussions on Reddit. This proposed creature adds a chilling twist to the game: it would mimic the appearance and actions of a player it has killed, deceiving other crew members into believing it’s a real player. This ruse would allow the Mimic to lower the guard of unsuspecting crew members, making them easy prey for a sudden and lethal attack.

But any player or item you bump into in Lethal Company is 100 percent real and not a monster in disguise.

The Mimic is a cool monster concept, but it’s no more than that. There’s no confirmation the developer will add a Mimic in future Lethal Company updates.

What is the monster in the box in Lethal Company?

The Jester is the creature inside a box in Lethal Company. It’s a fearsome and unkillable monster that will, in fact, mimic player movements for a few seconds moment before transforming into a relentless killing machine. However, that’s all it mimics, and its appearance is always that of a jack-in-a-box. The Jester never disguises as Scrap, Items, or a player.

After 20 to 40 seconds, it will pursue and attack the nearest player, instantly killing them upon contact. The most effective strategy is to escape the facility and the moon you’re in.

Some players in Lethal Company may refer to the Jester as a Mimic due to its initial behavior of mimicking player movements. This comparison is also drawn because it resembles the classic mimics of roleplaying games—monsters that disguise themselves as treasure chests to ambush players. However, in Lethal Company, the element of surprise isn’t quite the same. Unlike traditional RPG mimics, the Jester doesn’t disguise itself as an Item or Scrap. So, when you spot this distinct purple and yellow box, the best and only response is to run.

How to fool your friends with a fake Mimic in Lethal Company

Playing Lethal Company can turn into a funny horror experience, especially when you’re with friends. If you have a newcomer or an unsuspecting friend in your group, you can deceive them into thinking a real player is a Mimic monster.

Set it up with another friend who will act as the “Mimic”. That player’s role is to mirror the actions and movements of the player you want to trick while you keep the victim of the joke believing they’re being target and must follow your instructions to survive.

Eventually, the pranked player will catch on to the joke, but this playful trick can add an extra layer of fun to your lobby. It’s also a great way to spread the legend of the Mimic in your Lethal Company runs.