One of the best things about runaway indie hits is the developers actually listen to player feedback and incorporate said changes promptly, and Lethal Company is certainly no different.

The brand-new Version 45, or The Frosty Update, has just arrived to celebrate the holiday season—if, indeed, you can find it in you to be festive while being torn apart by cosmic space horrors for minimum wage.

Luckily, Version 45 has introduced a laundry list of tweaks and added content that should allow you to stay jolly even millions of miles from home, all of which will be broken down below.

What’s new in Lethal Company‘s Frosty Update?

Festive… right? Image via Zeekerss.

In true holiday fashion, the patch notes provided by Zeekerss rhyme, forming their own little Christmas carol of doom and gloom. Each line carries a new change:

Added chemistry flasks and dramatic Masks , nutcrackers with guns and spray paint cans for funs.

and , and for funs. Rail cheese has been nearly destroyed, but the forest giant is easier to avoid.

has been nearly destroyed, but the is easier to avoid. Added to radar boosters the “flash” command , and the ship’s new “signal translator” will be in great demand.

, and the will be in great demand. Keybind settings are in, and I gave the item delivery ship a jolly spin.

are in, and I gave the a jolly spin. Gravity is more dangerous , but improved Mansion map generations will be good for us.

, but will be good for us. Arachnophobia mode will ease your fear, and I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Overall, it’s a fairly standard update. Many players, myself included, will be happy to see custom key bind support officially added for those who find the default control scheme awkward or simply want to change it around for accessibility reasons. Another welcome behind-the-scenes update is Arachnophobia mode, which, as the name implies, will allow players to toggle off spider-like monsters in case their inclusion makes the game a little too scary to be fun.

Sadly, the rail cheese strategy—which allowed players to avoid smaller monsters entirely simply by hopping up on a railing—has been removed. To compensate, however, the Forest Keeper monster is now easier to stealth past: Zeekerss giveth and Zeekerss taketh.

Finally, of course, the real headline of the update is the holiday tweaks. The item delivery ship is now covered in Christmas lights and plays “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” which is almost cute enough to make you forget your dire situation. The new Dramatic Mask is also absolutely devilish—in a fun way for you, but maybe not so much for your teammates.

The Frosty Update is packed with festive surprises that no doubt represent quite a bit of work on the part of its solo developer—let’s hope Zeekerss takes a well-deserved Christmas break after this one.