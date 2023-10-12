The marvelously nostalgic metroidvania platformer Pseudoregalia from indie developer Rittzler has drawn the attention of thousands of gamers since its release in July. With more and more players being drawn to the game, many are wondering whether it’ll be available on other platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

It is stylistically influenced by fifth-generation era games and players have likened the gameplay to Super Mario 64 and the atmosphere to Dark Souls.

The player controls Sybil, an anthropomorphic goat-bunny hybrid who finds herself trapped in a dream realm inside a foreboding castle called Castle Sansa. The gameplay has an emphasis on jumping and running, has an open-ended narrative, and can be completed in a few hours.

Pseudoregalia is currently available on PC through Steam, but many console players are missing out as the platformer isn’t actually ported elsewhere.

Is Pseudoregalia coming to Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, as of now, there are no specific plans to bring Pseudoregalia to consoles, including Nintendo Switch. The developer, Rittzler, has spoken out about its desire to move Pseudoregalia to consoles later down the line, but it’s presently taking a much-deserved break.

The game might come to consoles in the future, however. Pseudoregalia fans should follow Rittzler’s X (formerly Twitter) for any potential updates.

Other changes coming to Pseudoregalia

As of October, Rittzler has confirmed that Pseudoregalia will be receiving an in-game map and possibly even several new outfits for Sybil.

By September 2023, the game sold over 28,000 copies. According to Nintendo’s “coming soon” schedule for October, games such as Detective Pikachu Returns, Borderlands 3, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are all coming to the Nintendo Switch. As for Pseudoregalia, we might have a while to wait.

