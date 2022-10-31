How to use the Ghost Writing Book in Phasmophobia

Here's how to make the most of one of Phasmo's most versatile items.

The Ghost Writing Book is one of the most valuable items you can have in your ghost-hunting arsenal in Phasmophobia. If a ghost writes in your Ghost Writing Book during a hunt, you’ll be able to mark off a clear-cut piece of evidence.

Each time you begin a new hunt, you’ll be given one Ghost Writing Book for free, but additional books can be purchased before you head off for a new level.

To place the Ghost Writing Book, equip it in your hand and search around for a suitable location inside the ghost hunt’s location. You can place the Ghost Writing Book on a surface by pressing the “F” key, making it interactable for ghosts to write in. You can drop it on the ground for a teammate to pick up with the “G” key.

Ghost Writing Book tips and tricks

The Ghost Writing Book can be used in many different ways during a ghost hunt. Although the standard way to use the book is to place it in a haunted room and come back to it after a few minutes, there are other ways to use the item to your advantage.

Apart from placing the book in a room and coming back to it when it’s been written in, you can also set up a camera in front of the Ghost Writing Book and monitor its activity remotely from your truck. With this method, you don’t have to risk encountering a ghost and risk death.

Additionally, you can take a picture of the Ghost Writing Book once it’s been used by the ghost to earn bonus money.

Ghosts can also write in the Ghost Writing Book while it’s in your hand, which could give you an idea of when you’re in a particularly haunted area while on a hunt. If a ghost uses the book without you even placing it down, it should become clear to you that a ghost is nearby.