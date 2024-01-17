Category:
Indies

How to unlock the Tailor in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC

Make sure your followers are looking spiffy.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 05:32 pm
Cult of the Lamb art, with animals standing around a floating lamb in red light with symbols around them
Image via Devolver Digital

In the latest update for Cult of the Lamb, players can finally indulge in some unsavory vices with the new Sins of the Flesh DLC. Among the new content, cult leaders can deck out their followers with some new threads with the added Tailor building.

Whether your loyal followers are tirelessly working to collect more resources, heading out for a fun and sinful night at the Drinkhouse, or getting together with a special someone, they need to look their best while representing your cult to the world. You might also want to create specific looks for your cronies so you can keep track of their whereabouts as you discover more content and add followers to your flock.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Here’s how to unlock the Tailer in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC.

Unlocking the Tailor in Cult of the Lamb, explained

The Tailor in Cult of the Lamb
Create some sweet outfits for your followers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Tailor building in Cult of the Lamb, players must defeat three Bishops over the course of the game. These Bishops are the main antagonists and bosses of the individual levels you can access, which require a good amount of preparation to face off against.

Afterward, players can head over to their cult’s Shrine and access their Divine Inspiration tree. You will need enough Divine Inspiration to unlock the Tailor, which can be found on the far right of the tree next to the Farming Bundle. Once this building is unlocked, you must find an NPC called Berith, a silkworm clothes maker who will give you access to various recipes for new outfits.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

You will need cotton to create these outfits, which can be found during your various crusades. They are identified by their bulbous-like appearance, similar to broccoli or cauliflower. There will also be more outfits that you can unlock for your followers as you continue your journey as their fearless leader.

related content

Read Article Can the player mate with followers in Cult of the Lamb?
Disciples dancing around a statue naked.
Category:
Indies
Indies
Can the player mate with followers in Cult of the Lamb?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Lethal Company Ouu-59 Challenge Moon: Tips and tricks
Ouu-59 main entrance in Lethal Company
Category:
Indies
Indies
Lethal Company Ouu-59 Challenge Moon: Tips and tricks
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Dave the Diver studio surprises players with upcoming 3D MOBA title
Wakerunners
Category:
Indies
Indies
Dave the Diver studio surprises players with upcoming 3D MOBA title
David Gealogo David Gealogo Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb
Disciples dancing around a statue naked.
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
A lamb and a follower stand in the middle of a circle of hooded cultists
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024

Related Content

Read Article Can the player mate with followers in Cult of the Lamb?
Disciples dancing around a statue naked.
Category:
Indies
Indies
Can the player mate with followers in Cult of the Lamb?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Lethal Company Ouu-59 Challenge Moon: Tips and tricks
Ouu-59 main entrance in Lethal Company
Category:
Indies
Indies
Lethal Company Ouu-59 Challenge Moon: Tips and tricks
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Dave the Diver studio surprises players with upcoming 3D MOBA title
Wakerunners
Category:
Indies
Indies
Dave the Diver studio surprises players with upcoming 3D MOBA title
David Gealogo David Gealogo Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb
Disciples dancing around a statue naked.
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
A lamb and a follower stand in the middle of a circle of hooded cultists
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.