How to unlock the Tailor in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC

In the latest update for Cult of the Lamb, players can finally indulge in some unsavory vices with the new Sins of the Flesh DLC. Among the new content, cult leaders can deck out their followers with some new threads with the added Tailor building.

Whether your loyal followers are tirelessly working to collect more resources, heading out for a fun and sinful night at the Drinkhouse, or getting together with a special someone, they need to look their best while representing your cult to the world. You might also want to create specific looks for your cronies so you can keep track of their whereabouts as you discover more content and add followers to your flock.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Here’s how to unlock the Tailer in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC.

Unlocking the Tailor in Cult of the Lamb, explained

Create some sweet outfits for your followers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Tailor building in Cult of the Lamb, players must defeat three Bishops over the course of the game. These Bishops are the main antagonists and bosses of the individual levels you can access, which require a good amount of preparation to face off against.

Afterward, players can head over to their cult’s Shrine and access their Divine Inspiration tree. You will need enough Divine Inspiration to unlock the Tailor, which can be found on the far right of the tree next to the Farming Bundle. Once this building is unlocked, you must find an NPC called Berith, a silkworm clothes maker who will give you access to various recipes for new outfits.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

You will need cotton to create these outfits, which can be found during your various crusades. They are identified by their bulbous-like appearance, similar to broccoli or cauliflower. There will also be more outfits that you can unlock for your followers as you continue your journey as their fearless leader.