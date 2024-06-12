How to revive players in PILGRIM

With the Stalker on your tail, Wagon Crystals to find, and dungeons to explore, you need all the help you can get to complete your pilgrimage. Reviving players in PILGRIM is inevitable, but the revival process isn’t explained.

Reviving players costs nothing in PILGRIM (so long as you find the body in time). Here’s everything you need to know to revive players in PILGRIM.

How to revive other players in PILGRIM

A ritual essential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways you can revive players in PILGRIM. The first is to pick up their intact corpse from their death location, and the second is to use a Mask. Both methods require the Pentagram. Pentagrams are always close to the dungeon’s main entrance or inside the Merchant’s point of interest.

The Pentagram is an engraving on the floor that only activates with Chalk. Chalk is a default and free item you always have at the start of your pilgrimage. The Chalk is on the wagon, located by the blackboard inside. Be sure to drop unused Chalk inside the wagon so you don’t lose track of it. Chalk always takes up a spot in your inventory, so only grab it when you wish to revive someone.

How to revive a player with their body

Check to the right of the entrance for a Pentagram spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first method to revive a player in PILGRIM is to find their corpse. Corpses can be snapped in half, destroyed, or eaten. Only a full body can be used to revive. A bug can sometimes hinder you from picking up your teammate’s body. If this occurs, try to get someone else to pick up the body (the server host is best here), otherwise, you must use the second revival method.

The Pentagram spawns close to the dungeon’s entrance. Pick up your friend’s corpse and take it back to the entrance. Find the Pentagram outside and begin the resurrection ritual.

You cannot revive a player if their body isn’t intact. Any lost corpses (likely from a fall or eaten) cannot be used for a revival. Instead, you have to use the second revival method—the Mask.

How to revive a player with a Mask

The Merchant shows up every other location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only other way to revive teammates is to buy a new Mask. Masks are sold at The Merchant. This location appears between each dungeon as a way to purchase Wagon Crystals, The Crystal Compass, Torches, and other items you may have dropped along the way. You can purchase Masks for £30 by selling dungeon loot. Take caution at the buy table. Clicking on any item will buy it, leading you into debt. You can drop to minus £30 debt.

You can put yourself in debt to bring back one friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You do not need to remember the Mask your lost pilgrim wore. The Merchant can have duplicate Masks on sale. It doesn’t matter which you choose, but the chosen Mask will become your resurrected teammate’s new Mask.

How to draw the Pentagram

Drop corpses and masks before or during an activated pentagram to revive teammates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using either method, equip the Chalk with the key corresponding to its item slot. Drop the body or Mask onto the pentagram. Hold the left mouse-click and use the Chalk to follow the pentagram engraving. This doesn’t have to be precise, but it is best to stay inside the line as best as you can. The Pentagram glows when the ritual is activated. Your teammate(s) then respawn into the lobby, allowing you to continue your pilgrimage together.

The Pentagram has infinite uses, and you don’t need to place only a body or a Mask on it. Both a body and Mask can be placed down at once, as the reviving process executes for both items one after the other. We suspect the player revived first will be the last player to get downed.

