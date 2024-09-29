How social credit works in Shadows of Doubt

Newly divorced, behind on rent, out of options and out on a limb—Shadows of Doubt puts you in the worn-down shoes of a private eye looking to retire, and gathering enough social credit is the only way out of the gloomy dystopian city you’re forced to call home.

Unfortunately, the social credit system in Shadows of Doubt can be about as opaque as some real-life social bureaucracies. The game doesn’t give you much other than a small tooltip about how “good behavior” can lead to retirement in the Fields. For the most part, it serves as the “successful ending” to each playthrough—but even if you’re more into the investigation gameplay loop than ever reaching an endgame, it’s not a system you’ll want to ignore. Here’s all you need to know about social credit in Shadows of Doubt.

Social credit levels and perks in Shadows of Doubt

Being a model citizen with multiple trespasses, thefts, and acts of vandalism under your best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it’s a little unclear how all the trespassing, stealing, and bribing that you do in the course of solving a case constitutes “good behavior,” the only way to amass social credit is by successfully completing cases and turning them in. You level up as you collect more points, unlocking perks that help you in your investigations. When you reach the final level, you can complete a form that lets you retire to “The Fields,” thus completing your playthrough.

The maximum level you need to reach in any new game is decided by the “game length” option in your gameplay settings.

Game length Social credit level cap Very Short 3 Short 5 Normal 8 Long 10 Very Long 12

While you can end a game sooner on shorter settings, you’re also locked out of higher-level perks as a tradeoff. Additionally, the perk that you unlock at each level is slightly randomized—you’ll always receive the ability to purchase a new apartment at level two, but the other levels are divided into pools that can proc in any order.

You’ll find your investigations get a lot easier with more levels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Levels 3, 4, 5:

Enable fast travel to your apartment.

Enable fast travel from your apartment to previously visited locations.

You are now allowed to loiter in a bar or restaurant without buying anything.

Levels 6, 7, 8:

You are now allowed in echelon community areas.

Visiting your apartment will grant the removal of basic negative status effects.

Enforcers will allow you at crime scenes.

Levels 9, 10, 11, 12:

Citizens are more likely to allow you into their homes.

There is a longer grace period for minor trespasses.

Visiting your apartment will grant the removal of all negative status effects.

Citizens are less spooked if you tail them.

After reaching max level, you can choose to continue playing or hand in your retirement form. While your points continue to accumulate, you won’t unlock any new levels or perks beyond the maximum.

Be warned: As helpful as the social credit perks are, level two also comes with a chance that you may be targeted by a mugger due to your growing reputation. Stay ready for a fight when you’re out and about in the streets.

