How to get the winter jacket in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is bringing all of your survival skills to the test. Endnight Games’ hit release requires thorough exploration and learning new skills on the fly if you are to make it out alive. As a reward for all of your efforts, you get to give your companions fancy new clothes.

Good inventory management can get you a long way in Sons of the Forest, and finding the best items in the game is a good place to start. Undoubtedly one of the most useful items you can get in Sons of the Forest is the winter jacket. Much like in real life, the winter jacket can protect you from almost everything nature can come up with. The cold, the wind, and the rain have nothing on the winter jacket, and luckily for us, obtaining it isn’t tied to fighting an army of cannibals.

Winter jacket location in Sons of the Forest

The most difficult aspect of getting the winter jacket is navigating your way to its location. Don’t fret, though. Endnight has probably recognized how crucial the item is and promptly placed it in close proximity to an easily recognizable landmark, a beautiful waterfall.

The winter jacket is one of the items you can pillage from an abandoned camp right in front of the waterfall, which is located in the southwestern part of the map. The exact location of the winter jacket is highlighted on the map below.

Image via Map Genie

The abandoned camp sounds like more than it actually is. It consists of two tents, one of which has a lying decomposed corpse inside of it. The winter jacket is located right next to the corpse. Simply press the interaction key to add it to your inventory. You can then equip the winter jacket to your character by selecting it from within your inventory.

Stealing from the dead isn’t cool, but there isn’t any room for chivalry in the world of Sons of the Forest, and it is a really nice looking jacket. If you are lucky enough to spawn in the forest, you could acquire it very early on in your playthrough without much of an effort. Reaching the winter jacket’s location from the other spawn points would be much more difficult and time consuming, but even then trying to get the item might be worth the hassle in the long run.