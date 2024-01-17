The Sins of the Flesh DLC brought a happier ending to Sozo in The Cult of the Lamb on Jan. 16, since you can get the mushroom afficionado as a follower in your Cult.

There will still be some steps to follow to deserve that special follower form. You won’t likely come across the quest by chance, since its first step requires to do some digging. Here’s how to complete Sozo’s quest in the Sins of the Flesh DLC and get his follower form.

How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC

Sozo accompanies you in several adventures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve unlocked the Sins of the Flesh DLC content in Cult of the Lamb, you’ve certainly already discovered the Spore Grotto location on the map. There’s a questchain you can complete related to Sozo, and he won’t end well. You’ll actually take him to his doom, so there would be no point in returning to his lair.

It can be challenging to know where you stopped the quest, since the game gives you no information on where you left it and what you need to do next. Here are the steps of Sozo’s questline:

Give him 10 Mushrooms. Give him 20 Mushrooms. Perform the Brainwashing Ritual. Build a Mushroom Sculpture. Speak to Sozo again. Wait for some time and return to him.

Sozo’s lair is quite noticeable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Sins of the Flesh DLC, additional steps were added to this questchain to offer Sozo a better end. To get Sozo’s follower form, return to his lair in Spore Grotto and go close to him. You’ll be able to pick up his mushroom hat. Go back to your Cult and plant the Mushroom in a crop. Make it grow and you’ll access to another step in the questchain.

When it’s grown, you’ll be able to pick the Mysterious Mushroom up. And here you are: He’ll revive and join your Cult as a shiny new follower.