How to get a rifle in Sons of the Forest

Weapons are a limited resource in Sons of the Forest, and especially firearms as there are relatively few found throughout the map. Patch 07 brought a new, powerful weapon into your hands with the addition of the rifle.

For the most of your early Sons of the Forest experience, you will mostly be using tools such as spears, slingshots, bows, and more as weapons. Later on, you are more likely to find unique weapons hidden in underground camps around the map, such as the electric guitar or katana.

Firearems are probably the most rare weapons of all. The pistol, revolver, and shotgun only have a set number of spawn locations across the map, and none are truly fit for longer range combat. The rifle, however, provides another major weapon for players looking to deal damage from afar.

Like all unique weapons in Sons of the Forest, the rifle can be a difficult tool to track down. If you are trying to find the rifle, here is what you will need to know.

Rifle location in Sons of the Forest

Though there may be more rifle spawns added to Sons of the Forest, so far I have only been able to find one spawn location for the firearm. In order to find the rifle, you will need to visit the large lake in the eastern portion of the map, just beyond the mountains found in the center of the island.

Entrance to the Lake Cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once at the lake, you should be able to see a Lake Cave entrance indicated on your hand held GPS. Venture to the mouth of the cave and press the corresponding prompt to enter in. Use the image above as reference to help find the cave’s entry way.

In order to traverse this cave you will need two crucial items: a light source and a rebreather. Immediately after entering, follow the path forward until you hit a large opening. This area will contain tons of enemies, but you should be able to simply run back them.

Related: Full Sons of the Forest June 23 patch notes

Eventually, you will hit a deep pool of water where you need to dive down. This section is impossible to pass without the help of a rebreather, so make sure that you have one at the ready. Follow the linear path forward until you are able to surface again.

Grab the rifle off this corpse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you pass by some more enemies, take the right passage at the fork in the cave. After crossing some stalagmites and stalactites, you will see a corpse holding the rifle. Simply interact with the body to equip your rifle and find your way out.

About the author