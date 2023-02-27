How to find the facility in Sons of the Forest

The island you crash-land on in Sons of the Forest is massive, with dozens of unique locations to visit and explore. Many of these locations represent progression points for the main story of the game, meaning you eventually need to visit them to get further in Sons of the Forest. Some of these places are underground, requiring a shovel to visit, while others are hidden in plain sight or not-so-plan sight. The facility is one such location that is hidden away quite well in Sons of the Forest, and it’s caused some confusion among players.

If you’ve been looking for a way to get inside the facility and get further in Sons of the Forest, then we have the perfect guide for you.

Finding the facility in Sons of the Forest

Before you go searching for the facility, you will need a couple of items. First and foremost, you won’t be able to access the facility without the Maintenance Key Card, which can be found after acquiring the shovel and making your way into an underground bunker at a dig site. You can find the shovel by visiting a cave system in the middle of the map, but you’ll also need a Rebreather and Rope Gun to get there.

Once you have a Maintenance Key Card, we also recommend crafting or equipping some kind of light source, like a torch. You can easily make a torch by combining a stick and a piece of cloth and then lighting it with your lighter.

With your torch in hand and your Maintenance Key Card in the inventory, you will need to head to the western side of the map. Here, you will see a green blip in the center of this side of the map, which is where you want to go. The green blip will be surrounded by various water sources and right near a cave icon, as seen in the GPS screenshot below.

The location of the facility. | Provided by Endnight Games

At this green blip, you will be near the entrance to a cave, which is somewhat burrowed into the ground, as seen above. Head right to the entrance of the cave and then press “E” to enter. Equip your torch to light up your surroundings and head down the narrow corridor to eventually reach the 3D Printer room.

Head out of this room and go to the right. You will soon discover a locked door, which is where you will need the Maintenance Key Card. Using the card, open the door, and then you will be inside the facility.

Inside the facility, you will be able to find several different preserved rooms, including a gym, nightclub, and swimming pool area. You’ll also be able find the Guest Key Card, a chainsaw, and some other exclusive items.