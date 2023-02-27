How to find the Chainsaw in Sons of the Forest

There are a plethora of weapons for you to find scattered all over the mysterious and mutant-infested island in Sons of the Forest. From the basic axe to more advanced weaponry, like the pistol and shotgun, you will rarely be unarmed if an enemy happens to attack.

However, even with a relatively normal variety of weapons available to you, some players will still want to find weapons that might stand out from the rest. Enter the chainsaw.

The chainsaw isn’t the best all-around melee weapon players can use in Sons of the Forest, but it’s certainly one of the most gruesome. If you’ve been wondering how you can get your hands on the chainsaw but can’t find it, allow us to explain.

Finding the Chainsaw in Sons of the Forest

For starters, you will need to have the Maintenance Key Card to access the area that holds the chainsaw. You can find the Maintenance Key Card after acquiring the shovel and then digging into a bunker.

Once you have the Maintenance Key Card and have visited your fair share of dig sites and bunkers in Sons of the Forest, you’ll be ready to take on the area with the chainsaw.

In order to get to the chainsaw’s location, you’ll require another key card, this time being the Guest Key Card. Luckily, the chainsaw is in the same approximate location as the Guest Key Card. On your GPS, look for the center green dot on the western side of the map. It will be to the northwest of a large body of water and in between some rivers.

Image via Endnight Games

At this green blip, you will find a facility, and you will only be able to enter it with the Maintenance Key Card. Inside the facility, you can find the Guest Key Card, which is then needed to access a door in the swimming pool room.

Once you’re inside this dark room, find the door on the right side, which has light coming from it, and use the Guest Key Card to open it.

Image via Endnight Games

Go through the door and keep walking straight through the hallway that’s filled with dead bodies and blood until you reach the movie theater room. The movie theater room has yellow bean bag chairs scattered around it.

In the front of this room, there will be a corpse sitting up against some seats in a yellow chair. Near this corpse, you can find the chainsaw and add it to your inventory.

After acquiring the chainsaw, we don’t recommend using it against too many enemies. Your main use of the weapon in Sons of the Forest will be to chop down trees with it. The chainsaw can chop down far more trees than a regular axe can, which will make your log-gathering process much more efficient.