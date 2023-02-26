One of the many new additions in Sons of the Forest is the ability to dig into the ground using a shovel. The shovel is one of the trickier tools to find in the new survival-horror game, but it’s a main progression point for players, as digging is required in several instances. When players aren’t digging to find bunkers or other objects, they will likely be digging up graves, which is a necessary evil in Sons of the Forest.

To find out exactly how to dig up graves in Sons of the Forest, check out the guide below.

Digging up graves in Sons of the Forest

First and foremost, you need to find yourself a shovel. We have gone over where to find a shovel in a previous guide, but you can find it in a deep cave system near the middle of the map. You will need a Rebreather and a Rope Gun in order to access the area with the shovel, but both of those items are found near the start of the game.

Once you have your shovel, you can look at your GPS and locate the purple markers. Head towards these markers and you will start to hear a beeping sound on the GPS as you approach them. As players will likely know, the purple markers are locations that contain items of importance. While a purple marker won’t always be a grave, sometimes it will be. There’s no concrete way to know if a marker is a grave or not, so you simply have to get lucky with which ones you choose to visit.

If you happen upon a marker that contains a grave, you can equip your shovel and left-click on the gravesite to begin digging. You’ll know you have found a gravesite if the ground is smoothed over with nothing growing on top of it.

After some time digging, you will successfully dig up the grave and discover what’s inside, which could be a number of different items.