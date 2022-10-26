How to colonize in Victoria 3

Victoria 3 is a grand strategy game that allows players to oversee entire nations, controlling and managing all aspects of governance including its people, economy, markets, and overseas relations. Colonies are a key element of Victoria 3 that allows players to set up economic and diplomatic footholds in foreign lands.

Colonies offer multiple benefits to players, providing natural resources that may be unavailable in your starting region and thwarting rivals who may also seek a geopolitical advantage. Colonial states have their own sets of challenges, including diplomatic tension between both pre-existing residents and other colonized states.

Image via Paradox

Starting a colony is relatively easy and can be done early in the game, but colonies will require extreme attention to achieve growth and sustainability. Here is everything you need to know about starting a colony in Victoria 3.

How to start a colony in Victoria 3

Players who wish to start a colony must first research the Colonial research tree. Depending on your nation, however, this may already be unlocked. Players must then look to their laws to pass the Colonial Resettlement and Colonial Exploitation laws. Passing these laws will allow your nation to create colonial affair institutions, which is required before starting colonies.

After achieving these steps, players must then open the Diplomacy menu and select the declare interest option. Players must then select their desired region, though decentralized states and weaker nations are recommended to create a successful colony. After selecting your region, click Establish Colony and your first colony will be set in motion.

Once the colony is established, the foothold will continue to grow, able to be improved by adding points to the Colonial Affairs Institution. As the colony grows, you will likely run into issues with the indigenous population or nearby states, making it important to ease the tension measurement with diplomatic measures. Colonies will also operate by their own set of laws and can’t be taxed, making them a unique state that requires special attention.