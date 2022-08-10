Fishing mini-games have become pretty standard in a variety of games and genres as it allows the player a brief moment of respite from whatever they’re doing in the background.

In Cult of the Lamb, the player is able to fish for food and to help a fisherman get some of the treasures of the deep water. After reaching Pilgrim’s Passage, the fisherman will ask you to deliver specific fish species.

Here’s all you need to know about how to catch a Crab, Lobster, Octopus, and Squid in Cult of the Lamb.

How to catch Crab, Lobster, Octopus, and Squid in Cult of the Lamb

Image via Massive Monster

You’ll find most of the items for this quest fishing alongside the fisherman in Pilgrim’s Passage. Stand next to the fisherman in the marked area and cast a line out to the fish-shaped shadows in the water ahead of you. Once you’ve got a bite, hold the requested button to keep the hook in the safe area, designated by the moving bar. Once it gets close enough, you’ll reel in and catch the fish.

The fishing mini-game is very similar to the one in Stardew Valley and requires quick reflexes to push and let go of the button with the right timing. While some of the smaller fish will be more forgiving, reeling in the large fish will take a little more practice.

Image via Massive Monster

There’s also a Tarot Card that can give enemies a small percentage to drop fish. This isn’t a method to rely on for this quest due to it being a small percentage and the fact it could be any fish, not the one you needed. You also have no guarantee of getting this card during a Crusade, kind of making it a non-option.

Players can unlock a special ritual to assist in fishing by leveling their cult’s Sustenance stat to level three and then selecting the Ritual of the Ocean’s Bounty doctrine. This allows you to perform a ritual in your temple that will make special fish appear more often and doubles the amount of fish you get. This helps in finishing the fisherman’s challenge immensely, so unlock it as early as you can.

Image via Massive Monster

Once you have the requested fish, go back to the fisherman at Pilgrim’s Passage and give it to him, which he’ll reward with a Holy Talisman piece. If you get him all four fish, you’ll receive a completed Holy Talisman for your trouble. After that, you can return to the fisherman at any time and purchase any of the previous fish you’ve caught.