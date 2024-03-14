Can you play Sea of Stars in co-op multiplayer?

Traditional single-player RPGs typically don’t lend themselves well to co-op multiplayer, but it can and has been done before. So, fans of indie darling Sea of Stars are no doubt curious if it boasts multiplayer functionality.

Recommended Videos

The answer is yes, but not right now. Developer and publisher Sabotage Studio has confirmed plans to incorporate co-op multiplayer into Sea of Stars to celebrate it attracting five million players. If this will get you to return to Sea of Stars or even play it for the first time, let us run down everything we know so far about its co-op multiplayer mode.

How to Sea of Stars in co-op multiplayer

At the time of writing, Sabotage Studio hasn’t shared the specifics on how you can set up a multiplayer session in Sea of Stars. It’s not even called multiplayer, but rather Single Player+, so it’s unclear if it’s a separate mode from the main menu or an option you can toggle in-game, allowing other players to jump in and out whenever they want.

What we know is that it only allows for up to three players, with each one controlling a different party member. Each player can freely move around the map and is in charge of what their character does during the turn-based combat. In Single Player+, you can also make use of new Co-op Timed Hits in battles. Sea of Stars takes influence from RPGs like Super Mario RPG, where you time button presses with attacks to make them more powerful. So, for the multiplayer, it seems you and your fellow players will need to learn how to time button presses together to make the most out of the combat.

Is there online co-op in Sea of Stars?

No, Sabotage Studio has only confirmed local co-op for Sea of Stars. This may seem surprising at first, considering other RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Granblue Fantasy: Relink let you play with people online. But this is likely because of the Co-op Timed Hits mechanic. A poor or inconsistent internet connection would make it difficult for players to time their button presses together, and the game may even struggle to recognize the timing online. In local co-op, all you need to worry about is your and your teammates’ reflexes, and it’s much easier to figure out how to time your hits together.

When is multiplayer co-op releasing for Sea of Stars?

Sabotage Studio has not shared any sort of release window for Sea of Stars‘ multiplayer mode. All it has said is the mode’s in development, and more details will be shared “soon.” We’ll be sure to update this article once a concrete release window is confirmed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more