When is the next Dark and Darker wipe?

Dark and Darker resets its servers at the start of a new season to let all players tackle the latest content on an even footing and give everyone a chance to rise to the top of the leaderboards.

Recommended Videos

When these wipes happen, you lose access to all the progress you made in-game, including all your gold, items, and quests you completed. These wipes happen three to four times a year and give new players a chance to challenge the ranked leaderboard instead of being dominated by long-standing players. So, when is the next one?

When is the server wipe in Dark and Darker?

Time to begin all over again. Image via IRONMACE

Ironmace hasn’t set a date for the current wipe in Dark and Darker yet, but it’s easy to predict when it might be.

Previous seasons have lasted anywhere from 70+ to 100+ days. The latest season started June 7, so the next wipe for Dark and Darker will likely be sometime between August and September 2024.

We imagine Ironmace plans to have a longer wipe this time to consider all the new players joining since the free-to-play Steam release. When Ironmace finally reveals the wipe date, we’ll update this article to reflect this.

So make the most of your weapons, armor, and other collected goods and try to end the season ranked high in High-Roller Dungeons to get those precious end-of-season rewards and items heading into the next.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy