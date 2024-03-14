Category:
Indies

Sea of Stars is finally getting a co-op multiplayer mode

A new reason to replay the game.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 05:59 am
Sea of Stars cover image shows Valere and Zale under a melancholic blue Moonlight
Image via Sea of Stars Press Kit

In celebration of 5,000,000 copies sold worldwide, Sea of Stars is adding a co-op mode in the next free update. 

Sabotage Studio, the developers of Sea of Stars, hasn’t given a release date yet, but it did upload a short video teasing what the co-op may look like once the update goes live.

According to the press release statement, the new co-op mode will be called “Single Player+” and will allow up to three players to venture through the game together, with each player taking control of one party member.

From what we know, the new mode won’t change any fundamental gameplay mechanics. Each person playing the game will have full movement of their designated character and be able to control their actions during turn-based combat. In other words, it will be like “passing the controller” to your friend without actually passing the controller. 

As confirmed by the developers on their official X (previously known as Twitter), the co-op mode will be couch co-op only, so don’t expect to play with a friend online.

Sea of Stars came out in 2023 and became an indie darling overnight. Its classic turn-based combat, reminiscent of Chrono Trigger, and pixelated graphics won the hearts of many JRPG fans. The game even won several Indie Game awards, including the Best Independent Game Award at The Game Awards 2023.

If you need a reason to replay Sea of Stars again, or if this is your first time playing the game, the update will give you more gameplay options.

Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.