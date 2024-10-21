All Chat Emotional commands in Webfishing

Webfishing has become popular on Steam, offering a casual, cozy, and friendly environment to hang out with other players while fishing for creatures or treasure—and there are some easy ways to express your emotions.

While the gameplay focuses heavily on fishing and exploration, being social is a core part of the game, and expressing emotions through your avatar is the best way to show off. Whether you’re casting a line or strumming a tune on the guitar, you can always make use of chat commands to display emotion.

Remembering all the different commands can be challenging, however, so we’re here to make the task easier with a quick list of all the available commands and the actions they result in.

All Emoticon chat commands in Webfishing, listed

Hanging out. Image via lamedeveloper

We’ve added the commands for all the known commands in Webfishing, and we’ll update this guide accordingly if we discover any more!

Action Command Smile 😀 or 🙂 Sad 🙁 or :C or D: or ;_; Meh :/ or :l Mad >:( Shocker :O Joyful <3 or LOL o4 LMAO or xD or xd Cute Face/Cat Face :3 or >:3 Meow/Bark G Whine Alt+G Hiss/Growl Ctrl+G Kiss K Wag Tail /wag

How to use chat commands in Webfishing

As the name suggests, you enter chat commands in the chat box in Webfishing, which is displayed on the bottom-left corner of the screen. The easiest way to open the chat is to click on the chat box with your mouse.

With the chat box selected, enter the command you want to use either directly or by copying and pasting one from our table above. Once you click enter, your avatar will perform the action in the game.

Make sure you get all the caps correct when entering the commands into chat, as they will not work if typed incorrectly. For example, XD does not result in a joyful reaction, though both xD and xd does. Have fun!

