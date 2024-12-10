How to solve The A Snake in the Garden puzzle in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

The Vatican is full of tiny mysteries for you to solve as you explore in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, waiting for you to discover them. A smaller mystery you can learn about is A Snake in the Garden, where you’ll have to solve a bookshelf puzzle.

You can find this while exploring the Apostolic Palace on the southeast side of the map. Entering this location is restricted, but if you can find the Blackshirt Disguise shortly after meeting Gina the first time, it makes entering this location much easier. The puzzle for the bookshelf is challenging, but after working your way through some of the wordplay, the answer should become much easier for you to narrow down. We’re going to help you solve the A Snake in the Garden bookshelf puzzle and break down the exact code you need to use in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

A Snake in the Garden bookshelf puzzle solution in Indiana Jones

Uncover the mystery behind the bookshelf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The A Snake in the Garden mystery at the Vatican is in the Apostolic Palace, on the third floor. You can reach this location from the Belvedere Courtyard, or by coming from the south through the Excavation Site. If you were able to secure the Blackshirt Disguise before entering this area, it should be relatively easy to pass by the guards, as they won’t notice you. However, if you only have the Cleric outfit or Indiana Jones’ explorer one, they will be hostile if they catch you.

When you reach this location, you only need to secure a single note from Ventura’s desk: a Bookcase Note. This details how the person who set up the bookcase redesigned it, making it so their four favorite Medieval Latin books were placed at specific spots, and you have to take them alphabetically. As you might expect from a mystery in Indiana Jones, you have to pull the correct books from the bookcase in the proper order, and then this should reveal the other side.

Flip the note around to reveal the names of the books. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This breaks down by pulling the correct books, but the order might seem strange to you. You can reveal the proper order by looking at the back of the Bookcase Note, revealing there are letters associated with each book. The book with the crown starts with an F, the book with the triangle starts with an L, the book with the star begins with a Q, and the book with a wheel starts with a P.

As such, the correct sequence you would like to pull to open the bookcase is 2413. Grab the one on the left side in the middle, then the one on the far right, followed by the book on the far left, and then the last on the right side in the middle.

After you complete the proper sequence, the bookcase opens up and reveals a hidden room. You can head inside and find a letter from Mussolini to Father Ventura, revealing that Mussolini wants to request him at some point in the future. As you progress through Indiana Jones‘ main quest, you learn that this has to do with the contents of the vault the Vatican has hidden away.

That is all you need to do to complete A Snake in the Garden. This is not the only mystery you can complete in Indiana Jones, and expect to find more in the future, especially in other areas of the world as your journey expands and takes you elsewhere. Make sure to also work on The Secret of Giants or the Ancient Artifacts quests while visiting the Vatican.

