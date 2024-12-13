How to complete Bright Future mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

A notably difficulty mystery you can find in Gizeh while playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is for Bright Future. Here, you learn of a soldier who’s selling goods to the black market and has been making a notable profit from the exchange.

You learn of this discovery while investigating a Nazi camp. Tracking down the exact location of the final lockbox is challenging, especially as you don’t have an exact location of where you need to go. There’s only a general area of where you have to look. As you might expect from Gizeh, it’s a big area, and we can help narrow it down to make finding this final part much easier. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Bright Future mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to start Bright Future mystery in Indiana Jones

Infiltrate the Nazi Vehicle Garage to start the Bright Future mystery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bright Future is available for you to start by visiting the Nazi Vehicle Garage camp, south of the Nazi Compound. Although this is an area you can access relatively easily, you don’t want to go there immediately. You’re better off grabbing the Wehrmacht disguise and key before heading there. With that disguise, many of the Nazi guards and soldiers won’t recognize you, and they allow you into this area, except for the captains. If you enter here without that disguise, expect plenty of fighting.

The note where you can learn about the Nazi soldier selling supplies and goods to the black market is on the table with the radio equipment inside the main tent. Upon picking up the letter, you’ll discover the soldier doing that was operating out of the Vehicle Garage. You’re hoping to learn more about where they might have hidden their stash and what’s happened to them. You can head to the east side of the Vehicle Garage to the second tent, and there’s a mysterious note detailing how another Nazi soldier was attempting to blackmail the one selling the goods, intent on having a cut of the profits.

The letter describes how the one who wants to get the cut can find a lockbox between the cat statue and the Queen’s tomb as the midway point. Based on these details, the lockbox is between the Sphinx dig site and the Tomb of Khentkawes. Unfortunately, you only receive a general area of where you can find this lockbox in Indiana Jones, not an exact location.

How to find Bright Future lockbox in Indiana Jones

Find the lockbox at a midway point between the Sphinx and the Queen’s tomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where you have to go is make your way south of the Nazi Vehicle Garage, and find the road leading to the north camps, to the Tomb of Khentkawes, and a path that can take you to the Worker’s Site. There’s a Nazi truck parked on the path, and across from that is a small outpost with several crates scattered around on the ground. You can normally find a Nazi guarding this area, but the lockbox is there. How you deal with the Nazi is up to you, but after they’re gone, you can use the code provided on the note to open the lockbox, and it’s going to be 0926.

After opening it, though, it’s revealed that the lockbox is full of dynamite. You have to run away from this location, and that’s the end of the mystery. The Nazi selling the black market goods wanted to take out the person who discovered them.

