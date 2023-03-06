When does Hogwarts Legacy release on PS4 and Xbox One?

Hogwarts Legacy is an action adventure RPG developed by Avalanche Software that takes place in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. In the title, players assume the role of a late-entry fifth-year student that is being initiated into Hogwarts and the wizarding world beyond.

Despite the controversy surrounding the title, Hogwarts Legacy quickly rose as one of the most downloaded and played games across Steam. After a short early access period, Hogwarts Legacy released on Feb. 10, 2023. The action-adventure game only released on PC and current generation consoles, including the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

In a recent announcement, Hogwarts Legacy announced that the Harry Potter-inspired game will release on previous generation consoles, including the PlayStation Four and Xbox One. Hogwarts Legacy is also still yet to release on the Nintendo Switch, though this is anticipated to be a much later release date.

When will Hogwarts Legacy release on PS4 and Xbox One?

Hogwarts Legacy will release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 5, 2023. The team wrote in an announcement on Mar. 6, that “The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this.”

We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UjEIPXDZj2 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) March 6, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy was originally meant to release on the PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023, though this date has since been pushed back. This delay will come approximately one month later than the initial anticipated release date for previous generation consoles.

The action-adventure title released on current generation titles on Feb. 10, 2023, excluding only the Nintendo Switch. It appears that the eventual release date for the Nintendo Switch, July 25, 2023, still remains intact despite delays for the Xbox One and PS4. While the game is out for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, those who want to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy on previous-generation consoles will need to wait a little longer.