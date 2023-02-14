What is the Black family motto in Hogwarts Legacy? Correct answer for Scrope

If you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll eventually unlock ‘The Polyjuice Plot’ quest, in which your wizard or witch has to disguise as Phineas Nigellus Black. This quest is only accessible after you completed ‘The Headmistress Speaks’ and reached level 23 in Hogwarts Legacy.

In the final part of ‘The Polyjuice Plot’, you’ll have to speak to Scrope and learn the Black family motto in order to finish the quest and change back to your own appearance. Regardless of being disguised as Phineas Nigellus Black, you won’t have his knowledge and therefore don’t know the Black family motto.

If you’re stuck in this part, don’t worry, because it doesn’t matter if you give Scrope a wrong answer. You won’t fail the quest if you do that. But, if you want to solve this puzzle as quickly as possible, here’s the correct answer you must give to Scrope in “The Polyjuice Plot” quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the Black family motto in Hogwarts Legacy?

In order to move past Scrope, you must choose the option “It’s to do with purity of blood”. This will prompt Scrope to tell your wizard or witch, who’s disguised as Phineas Nigellus Black, that the Black family motto is Toujours Pur, which is French for “Always Pure”. This is because the Black family really cared about remaining pure blood, which in Harry Potter’s universe, means a family lineage without muggles or squibs.

After this part, your wizard or witch will be able to go upstairs through the left side of the Great Hall and hide as the Polyjuice Potion is wearing off. Your character will be back to his original appearance and you’ll be rewarded with 260 XP once the quest ends. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to brew Polyjuice Potion after ‘The Polyjuice Plot’ is finished.

There are plenty of other useful potions you can brew though, which can help you as you progress through Hogwarts Legacy’s story.