Should you side with Sebastian or Ominis when casting Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy?

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will learn many spells and forms of magic seen through the popular franchise’s book and movie series. Players will primarily learn spells in class and through extracurricular activates, though students will also have an opportunity to learn the three Unforgivable Curses: Crucio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra.

All three Unforgivable Curses are learned through Sebastian Sallow’s questline, and only give players one opportunity to learn each forbidden spell. In the questline ‘In the Shadow of Time,’ players are faced with the decision to side with either Sebastian Sallow or Ominis Gaunt. While players may be swayed to either character based on their relationship with both Slytherin students, this choice also impacts your ability to learn Imperio.

If you are unsure of which Slytherin to side with, here’s what you need to know about all your choices.

Should you learn Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy?

In ‘In the Shadow of Time’, players are eventually trapped in a catacomb with Sebastian and Ominis, similar to the quest before that teaches players Crucio. While players had the chance to learn Imperio earlier in the quest, this final moment presents players with their last opportunity to learn the Unforgivable Curse.

When attempting to escape the catacombs with the relic, players will be stopped by Ominis Gaunt. The first dialog option reads, ‘Very well. Let’s talk to Sebastian’, and it will allow players to leave the catacombs without harming Ominis. If you have not already learned Imperio, you will miss your last chance to learn the spell by selecting this option.

The second dialog choice sides with Sebastian, and sees the player learn Imperio if they have not already. The player then casts Imperio on Ominis and the two exit the catacomb.

Both options carry no long-term consequences outside the learning of the spell. Either way, players will be able to leave the catacomb.