Should you cast Crucio on Sebastian or yourself in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is an action-adventure RPG developed by Avalanche Software set in the popular world of Harry Potter. Set far before the events of the books or movies, players assume the role of a late-entry fifth-year student being initiated into the wizarding world.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with choices that players make. Beyond customization, players will also make decisions that impact the course of their journey through Hogwarts. One of the most pressing decisions players will be faced with throughout Hogwarts Legacy is if they should learn the Unforgiveable Curses. Crucio, Imperius, and Avada Kedvra are all available to learn during the course of the game.

During ‘In the Shadow of Study‘ players must decide whether to learn Crucio and cast it on a friend, or refrain from learning the spell and taking the curse on themselves. If you are unsure what to do, or what this decision could mean, here’s what you need to know.

Should you learn Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy?

Near the end of Salazar Slytherin’s puzzle, players will be locked in a room with Ominis Gaunt and Sebastian Sallow. The trio soon figures out that the only way to escape the room is to cast Crucio, the Unforgivable Curse, on one another. Since Ominis is unwilling to either cast or take the curse, the decision is left to the players.

Players are presented with three dialog options with different implications. The first reads ‘Very well. I don’t want to learn the curse.’ This option players will then allow Sebastian to cast the curse on them and they will not learn Crucio. By choosing this, players will miss out on the only chance to learn the curse and will be reduced to the least possible health.

The second dialog choice still has Sebastian cast Crucio on the player, however, players will learn the Unforgivable Curse themselves. The final sees players learn Crucio and use the curse on Sebastian at the same time.

There is no true difference between taking Crucio or casting it on Sebastian. There will be only a slight dialog difference and players will need to heal up with potions.