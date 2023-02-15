Hogwarts Legacy allows your witch or wizard to progress through the game in multiple ways. You can either start learning spells by completing assignments or explore the wide world to find a variety of gear. Ideally, you should be doing both for the best results. Learning spells is definitely easier and completing the professors’ assignments’ side quests is the way to go about it.

Gear can be trickier to come by because it’s not as straightforward. Gear can be found in chests or as quest rewards for completing different side quests. More often than not, you can find the rarest gear in chests that you run into while exploring. Not all of this gear is going to be useful though, with lots of it actually providing very little benefit.

There are four tiers of gear to sort through. Each tier provides more benefits than the last.

Superb gear: This is rarer and comes with better stats than the previous tier. You can also apply tier-one traits to this gear. It's denoted by the blue background.

Extraordinary gear: Even rarer than the previous tier, you can apply tier-two traits to this gear. It's denoted by the purple background.

Legendary gear: The best gear in the game, you can apply the highest tier of traits, tier-three traits, to this gear. It's denoted by the orange background.

While it is safe to scrap most of the gear for galleons, Legendary gear is something you will have to think twice about.

Should you sell Legendary gear in Hogwarts Legacy?

The answer to that question depends on your level and progress through the game. The stats of gear depends on the level of the gear when you find it. No matter the quality, lower-level gear will have worse stats when you compare them to higher-level gear. If you have managed to reach the level cap and maxed out your character, you should be getting the best level gear that the game has to offer.

From this point on, pay attention to the Legendary gear you get. Since you can weave in the highest tier of traits into this gear using your Loom in the Room of Requirement, it makes sense to hold on to these. Preferably sell off all non-Legendary gear that you have and pick the Legendary gear of your choice to upgrade at the Loom.

Once you have upgraded your gear of choice to the max and applied your preferred traits, sell the rest of the Legendary gear that isn’t as strong and make sure you use your upgraded Legendary gear till something better comes along.