Should you open the ancient magic repository in Hogwarts Legacy or keep it contained?

Hogwarts Legacy is an action-adventure RPG set in the popular Harry Potter world. Though it occurs far before the events of the beloved book and movie series, players make impactful decisions that greatly influence their time spent at Hogwarts.

The main story of Hogwarts Legacy follows a late-entry fifth-year student being initiated into the mysterious wizarding world. Though players may be familiar with Hogwarts and the world beyond, Legacy includes plenty of new elements and intrigue to keep players guessing.

The final chapter of the game is the culmination of the player’s efforts to unlock an ancient magic repository. This powerful source of magic can either be sealed or unleashed, held by the player. Given that this may be the single most important decision to cap off the entire game, many players are unsure of what to pick. If you are suffering from choice atrophy and unsure of which decision to make, here’s what both endings mean.

Should you open or keep the ancient magic repository contained in Hogwarts Legacy?

At the end of Hogwarts Legacy, the player and Professor Fig are separated from the rest of the professors defending Hogwarts from a goblin invasion. The ancient magic repository under the wizarding school is exposed, with players now assuming the role of ‘Keeper’ as the only wizard able to control ancient magic.

Many players have interpreted the ‘good ending’ as keeping the ancient magic repository closed. If players choose this ending, the goblin Ranrok will absorb the ancient magic and transform into a beast-like creature that players will fight against in a climactic battle. On his deathbed, Professor Fig reassures players they made the correct choice before passing peacefully.

Absorbing the power within the ancient magic repository is often referred to as the ‘evil ending.’ After selecting the ‘I intend to open it’ dialog choice, Fig will warn the players to reconsider their options, though the player character will claim they will use the power for good. Players do have the opportunity to backtrack and seal the power, however, they can also insist the power be theirs. After absorbing the power, players’ eyes will grow red and Professor Fig disappears, leaving his death in this option far more mysterious.

While these two endings cap off the game’s lengthy main narrative, there is still one more ending players can unlock to truly finish off the game. With either choice, players will still be able to return to Hogwarts and finish out their term.