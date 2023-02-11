How to use potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world ARPG, offers players exciting things to do. From magical classes to taming beloved beasts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And if you love the idea of brewing potions, you can do that too.

The potions in Hogwarts Legacy work similarly to how potions or vials in other RPGs do. Depending on the potion you consume, you will gain certain buffs, like health restoration, defense boosts, or decreased spell cooldowns. These buffs can be very useful if you’re battling a formidable opponent.

So, how do you use potions in Hogwarts Legacy?

Using your potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can use potions, you will need to unlock them. After completing the main quest, Welcome to Hogsmeade, you will gain access to several stores in Hogsmeade, including the potion shop, J. Pippin’s Potions.

And once you’ve talked to Parry Pippin, you can buy and use potions. He also sells potion recipes. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to brew potions until you’ve finished the Potion’s Class quest.

As soon as you’ve completed it, use our extensive guide to learn more about the different potions and their buffs, potion vendors and merchants, ingredients, and prices.

To use your potion, you’ll need to open the tool wheel containing your potions. It looks and functions like a “quick slot” wheel that you’ll find in most games.

To open it on a PC, press the “Tab” button on your keyboard, move your mouse to the potion you’d like to consume, and select it.

If you’re playing on a console, you can press the “L1/LB” button and use the right analog stick to move to your desired potion. You’ll need to hover over the potion and then click the “L1/LB” button, which will put the potion in that slot. To consume the potion, press the “L1/LB” button again.

Enemies can still see you when you use your potions in battle, and they can interrupt you while you consume them. So, you’ll need to be quick.

As potion stocking can be expensive, only use them when necessary or if you’ve unlocked the ability the brew your own potions, as this will save you Galleons in the long run.