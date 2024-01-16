Hidden around Hogwarts and the regions beyond in Hogwarts Legacy are locked chests that are visible as soon as you start the game. Once you learn the proper spell, you can soon start to take on these level one locks.

One of the most important aspects of Hogwarts Legacy is going to class so you can learn the essential spells to catch up to speed. There is one specific spell that you learn relatively early on that will enable you to unlock level one locks, and later much higher level locks as well.

How to learn Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

After meeting Gladwin Moon, you can learn this simple spell | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock level one locks in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to learn the Alohomora spell from Gladwin Moon. You do not need to worry about missing this spell, as you will eventually meet Moon as part of the main story.

Whenever you are eventually summoned to meet with Gladwin Moon, he will teach you the Alohomora spell in the Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest. This is not like normal spells which take up a slot on your action bar; instead, you are only prompted to use this spell whenever you run into a lock.

How to use Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

Move the dials around until you begin to hear a whirling sound | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever you encounter a locked door or chest, you will be prompted to use your Alohomora spell. Once you press the corresponding button, you are inserted into a mini game wherein you need to turn several gears into the proper places.

Whenever the gears are entering the right position, it will start to make a whirling sound. Do this for all the gears in the mini game and the chest before you unlock. As you encounter higher level locks, you can expect the difficulty of the task to increase as well. With this spell, you unlock far more areas both inside and outside of Hogwarts Castle.