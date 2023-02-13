At first glance, Hogwarts Legacy is a rather charming game that soon after you create your character wins you over and captivates all your senses with atmospheric music, on-the-spot visuals, and intuitive gameplay. But, as you dive deeper into the game, you quickly learn your new favorite game is far from being innocent.

After you progress into the main story, you’ll start learning stronger but forbidden spells. You’ll learn these spells with none other than a Slytherin student—Sebastian Sallow. As a part of the ‘In the Shadow of Time’ quest chain, you’ll learn spells like Confirngo, Crucio, and Imperio.

In the Shadow of Time is the quest that teaches you how to cast the Imperio curse, a spell that allows you to manipulate enemies. But learning such a powerful spell doesn’t come easily. You’ll have to solve various riddles, and here’s how you can get through the barricade during In the Shadow of Time quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock In the Shadow of Time quest in Hogwarts Legacy

To unlock the Imperio curse quest, In the Shadow of Time, you’ll need to complete the previous quests in the chain that teach you other forbidden curses. You’ll need to complete the following quests:

I n the Shadow of the Undercroft

n the Shadow of the Undercroft In the Shadow of the Estate

In the Shadow of the Bloodline

In the Shadow of the Study

In the Shadow of Discovery

How to find your way through the barricade in Hogwarts Legacy for In the Shadow of Time

At the beginning of the quest, you’ll meet with Sebastian in the Feldcroft Catacomb. After you defeat the first wave of spiders and clear the web in your way, you’ll find Student Journal Entry. Speak to Sebastian and then you’ll have to clear the barricade to continue.

To clear the barricade for In the Shadow of Time quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to place three skeletons on the door. The skeletons will be scattered across the room and you can use Revelio to find them as they will have a blue glow around them. Once you find the skeletons, use Wingardium Leviosa and move them to the door. Rinse and repeat this process three times in total and you’ll be able to move to the next step. The bone piles can be found at the following locations:

On the altar next to Sebastian

In the room to the right of the altar

In the grave in the main room

In the next room, open different doorways to reach the piles of bones you need. You’ll see various symbols for each door and you’ll need to pair them to unlock the doors. Note that not all doors will have bones and some doors will reveal enemies you’ll need to defeat. Again, place piles of skeletons on the door and unlock the door.