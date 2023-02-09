How to create a Hermione Granger character in Hogwarts Legacy

While Hogwarts Legacy presents players with the opportunity to create their own character and forge their own magical story, it also comes with a detailed character creation system that will likely tempt many players to recreate and play as already existing Harry Potter characters.

One of the iconic characters players might want to recreate is Hermione Granger, one of the three main characters in the Harry Potter franchise.

Hermione Granger is a genius witch who is often referred to as “the brightest witch of her age” throughout the Harry Potter book and film franchise. She’s both immensely intelligent and powerful, so here’s how Hogwarts Legacy players can go about embarking on their magical journey as the iconic character.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

How to make Hermione Granger in Hogwarts Legacy

While the appearance of most other characters is accurate in the film adaptations of the beloved Harry Potter novels, Hermione Granger’s appearance is quite the source of controversy. Fans generally love Emma Watson’s portrayal in the Harry Potter films, but most of them also feel she doesn’t look how Hermione Granger is supposed to.

There’s also a large debate within the Harry Potter community over what color Hermione Granger’s skin tone is.

With all of the adaptations of Harry Potter that are out, her skin color definitively varies since Emma Watson’s version and the many different actresses that have taken up the role in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continuation drastically differ.

Related: All Hogwarts Legacy wand customization options

Image via Avalanche Studios

Regardless of the version of Hermione Granger players create, they’ll want to sort her into the Gryffindor house. This is the house she is sorted into in the books and films.

With all of this in mind, here’s how players can recreate the brilliant and iconic witch from Harry Potter.

Movie version of Hermione Granger in Hogwarts Legacy

The movie version of Hermione Granger is portrayed by Emma Watson. It’s difficult to get a truly accurate version of her in Hogwarts Legacy, we’ve found, mostly because none of the hairs are quite accurate to her true appearance, but players can create a fairly solid recreation of her with the following settings.

Face shape: Second option

Skin color: Second option

Glasses: None

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Hair color: Ninth option

Hairstyle: 10th option

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Complexion: Seventh option

Freckles and moles: First option (none)

Scars and markings: First option (none)

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Eye color: Sixth option

Eyebrow color: First option

Eyebrow shape: Sixth option

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Voice: Voice two

Pitch: Third option, which is right in the middle

If you want to go for a younger Hermione Granger look, you can also switch her hair to the 17th option for the bushy-haired look with bangs she has in the first and second Harry Potter films.

Book version of Hermione Granger in Hogwarts Legacy

Most Harry Potter fans believe Hermione’s skin tone should be black based on the book description because she is described as “very brown.” Based on this fact and how she appears in the play continuation of the novels, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, here’s how you can make the book version of Hermione Granger.

Face shape: Second option

Skin color: 16th option

Glasses: None

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Hair color: Fourth option

Hairstyle: Fourth option

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Complexion: Third option

Freckles and moles: First option (none)

Scars and markings: First option (none)

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Eye color: Sixth option

Eyebrow color: First option

Eyebrow shape: Sixth option

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Voice: Voice two

Pitch: Third option, which is right in the middle

Hermione Granger’s wand in Hogwarts Legacy

The studious witch cannot be complete without the right wand to match her. Players can equip their version of Hermione Granger with the following wand to be accurate to what the witch actually wields.