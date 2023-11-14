Hogwarts Legacy’s Nintendo Switch port looks surprisingly playable

After being delayed several times, Hogwarts Legacy’s Switch port has surprised players who were expecting a mess due to the console’s inferior hardware.

On Nov. 13, a player called ardeesan posted a short clip of themselves showing off the game on Reddit, impressing others who still haven’t gotten their hands on it.

The Switch isn’t known for its graphical capabilities, which often results in new games looking blurred or outright unplayable. But it seems the developers over at Avalanche Software knew exactly how to get around this, surprising players with the port’s performance.

While most praised the impressive look of the game, others warned parts of the game have been removed to reach this level of performance. According to one player, “a lot of the magic has been stripped away.” Maybe this is just the price Switch players have to pay.

Originally slated to be released in April 2023, Hogwarts Legacy’s Switch port was delayed twice. First to July then to November. It seems the delay was a much-needed one, seeing how smoothly the game plays on a system that’s not intended to handle games with this much detail.

With the release of Hogwarts Legacy on Switch, the game is now available on all current generation consoles as well as the previous generation. If you’re a fan of handheld consoles, now’s your time to play.