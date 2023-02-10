Hogwarts Legacy lets players explore the iconic castle in all its glory, and just like the books or movies, there are plenty of hidden locations for Harry Potter fans to discover. One of these is a hidden room behind a tapestry, where you can find a werewolf statue and a chest inside.

The good news is that you won’t need to cast any complicated spells or pick a lock to get inside. In fact, the most difficult challenge you’ll face is actually finding it. Thankfully, this guide has everything you need to locate and enter the room so you can explore and grab some loot for yourself.

Where is the werewolf tapestry room?

The werewolf room can be found in the tapestry gallery in the dungeons of Hogwarts. You can find the gallery by:

Walk through the main entrance of Hogwarts and turn right. Run up the first set of stairs, and then through the door directly in front of you. Run down the flight of stairs to the left, and enter through the door to your right.

This will take you into the tapestry gallery, and the art piece we’re looking for will be directly in front of you.

How to enter the werewolf tapestry room

Entering a secret room might sound complicated, but this step is actually very simple, even though the Revelio charm doesn’t reveal anything. When staring at the tapestry, you will see a large shield at the bottom with the letter ‘K’ on it.

Simply walk towards this shield, and it will swing open, as it’s actually a hidden door. Walk through it, and then through the door at the end of the corridor, and you’ll end up in the hidden werewolf room.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

What’s inside the werewolf tapestry room?

Unsurprisingly, there’s a werewolf statue inside this hidden room. When you use Revelio on it, there’s no field guide page to be found, but long-time Harry Potter fans will recognize the creature as the animagus version of Professor Remus Lupin, who first appeared in the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Directly right of the statue is another tapestry with a ‘K’ on it. While you can’t walk through this one, it does have a field guide page for the werewolf saga tapestries, which tells the story of a witch who fled her home after being bitten by a werewolf.

Finally, there is a chest in the corner of the room inside which you can find a royal maroon coat to add to your inventory.

This is just one of many hidden locations inside Hogwarts Legacy, and there are plenty more for you to explore as you make your way through the game. From the hidden treasure vault in Lower Hogsfield to the Cache in the Castle quest, there are lots of valuable items just waiting for you to find.