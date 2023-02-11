Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops not working? Here’s what to do

From February 7, 2023, to February 24, 2023, players can obtain Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops by watching eligible Twitch streams. These include Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles, an Urchin Hat, a Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf, and a Lilac Ensemble.

To claim these items, you’ll need to go to the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drop webpage and complete the listed steps, which include linking your Twitch account with your Warner Bros. account. We have a complete guide on all Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops and how to redeem them if you need more information.

If you’ve followed the steps in our guide, you should be able to get the Twitch drops. But if they are still not working, there are a few things that you can try.

What to do if your Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops aren’t working

If you’re not getting the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops, try the following steps:

Check that you’ve linked the correct Warner Bros. account and Twitch account. If you’ve linked the wrong accounts, you can change that through the Warner Bros. Linked Accounts page here.

Make sure you’re watching an eligible stream. An eligible Hogwarts Legacy stream will have the tag “Drops Enabled.” You also need to ensure that the stream you’re watching has the callout message at the top of the chat; otherwise, your watch time may not count toward the drop’s progress. Switch to another stream if you don’t see the tag “Drops Enabled” or the callout message.

Only watch one Hogwarts Legacy “Drops Enabled” stream. If you have multiple “Drops Enabled” streams open, there’s a chance that none of your watch times will count toward the drop’s progress. If you’re watching a Hogwarts Legacy “Drops Enabled” stream and another game’s “Drops Enabled” stream, like Lost Ark, there’s a chance that none of your watch times will count toward either drop’s progress. So, pick one stream to watch.



Once you’ve made sure that you’ve linked the correct accounts and are watching an eligible stream, you should be able to complete the required watch times and get your drops. And when you’re ready, the drops need to be manually claimed through your Twitch inventory and then redeemed on the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drop webpage. You must claim them in both places for the drops to appear in your Hogwarts Legacy inventory.

If you don’t see the items in your inventory, but you have claimed the drops in both places, you can try your Gear menu, as this is where you’ll be able to see all the cosmetics you can equip.