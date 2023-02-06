All Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops and how to redeem them

Hogwarts Legacy is finally here, bringing players into the wizarding world of Harry Potter in this new action RPG. Set in the 1800s, players will take on the role of a late-entry fifth-year student that is traversing the magical world for the first time. While the full game does not release to the public until Feb. 10, 2023, several creators have been given early access to broadcast the game across Twitch and YouTube.

Like many other games, Twitch is offering several in-game rewards for watching your favorite streamers broadcast Hogwarts Legacy. All that is required to unlock these rewards is a copy of Hogwarts Legacy, a Twitch account, and some time on your hands. If you are looking to pick up some extra items to kickstart your wizarding adventure, this is what you need to do.

All Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops

Twitch is offering four cosmetic items for players who watch up to two hours of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay on the streaming platform. Before you get started, users should ensure that their Twitch account is connected to Warner Bros’ website. Click on this link and either create your account or log in to start the process.

After creating your account, users will need to click ‘Connect’ on the list to link their Warner Bros. and Twitch accounts. To ensure that the two accounts are now connected, users can go to ‘Connections’ in their Twitch account settings to double-check. After this simple process is complete, Twitch viewers can now select a stream and start collecting items. Below are the cosmetic items and the corresponding time required to loot:

30 Minutes: Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles

Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles One Hour: Urchin Hat

Urchin Hat One and a Half Hours: Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf

Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf Two Hours: Lilac Ensemble

Are you ready to reap the rewards? Four exclusive #HogwartsLegacy in-game cosmetics are available with Twitch Drops from February 7th – 24th. https://t.co/v0KGkKOwIG pic.twitter.com/N8hQERO6yJ — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 6, 2023

After you cross the time thresholds, players can check their Twitch inventories and claim the rewards. In-game, the rewards will be delivered to players through the Owl Post system. These Twitch drops will run from Feb. 7 to Feb. 24, 2023.