Hogwarts Legacy sells 22 million copies, prompting Warner Bros. to push for more Potterverse

Hogwarts Legacy might not have been nominated for game of the year, but in 2023 few titles managed to be as successful as the Harry Potter game and the numbers more than prove this.

Since its release in February of 2023 until the end of the year, Hogwarts Legacy moved over 22 million copies becoming one of the most sold games of the year. With this kind of success it’s a no-brainer to do more and according to Warner Bros. that is the plan, starting with its upcoming Quidditch game.

There’s no slowing down now. Image via Warner Bros.

Quidditch Champions is the next Harry Potter game coming from Warner Bros. but in an interview with Variety on Jan. 8, Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad shared that there’s even more to come down the track. These future projects “will let the fans be part of this world and stories and characters in deeper and deeper ways,” Haddad said.

Right now, Warner Bros. hasn’t shared any info regarding where Quidditch Champions is at in its development process, but eager fans can sign up for playtests on its official website now. Similarly, there’s no real news about any other future additions to the Potterverse gaming list.

Our bet; with the amount of success it has had, despite a controversial launch, Hogwarts Legacy has more than earned a sequel. It only makes sense that a game that has not only been well-reviewed but also made a lot of money for Warner Bros., would surely warrant a push for a follow-up. However, no news of a sequel has been officially shared yet.

The world of Harry Potter is massive so even outside of Hogwarts Legacy’s story, there’s plenty to be explored. Perhaps a new title will spend more time away from Hogwarts and in other locations with the wizarding world. At this point, it’s anybody’s guess, but expect more Harry Potter gaming offerings to land in the coming years.