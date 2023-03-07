Hogwarts Legacy breaks sales records in Europe, leaves heavy hitters behind

Hogwarts Legacy has had better initial sales than any title but FIFA in Europe in the past six years, according to European Monthly Charts made by GSD and reported by GameBiz. The RPG game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. has had a bigger launch than some of the best games released in recent years, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Elden Ring.

The sales of Hogwarts Legacy in the past three weeks in Europe have made the game the fifth best-selling game in the continent in the past 12 months. Hogwarts Legacy is only behind FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, GTA V, and Elden Ring in that regard. Hogwarts Legacy has been enjoying outstanding sales success despite the game sales in Europe in February having dropped 10 percent in comparison to February 2022.

Screengrab via GameBiz

The data above includes physical game sales across the biggest European markets such as the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, and it also includes digital game sales across all countries in Europe.

European Monthly Charts just corroborates the success that Hogwarts Legacy has had since its launch. The game amassed over 300,000 players on Steam ahead of the official launch while it was only available for early access, and has sold 80 percent more copies than Elden Ring in the first week of launch in the U.K.

Warner Bros. Games revealed that the game had surpassed $850 million in global sales before the end of February and that the RPG had become the biggest single-player title ever on Twitch with a peak of 1.28 million concurrent viewers at launch.

Hogwarts Legacy is available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S at the moment. The game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year.