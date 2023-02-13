Do Traits stack in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy emphasizes exploration and lore, but there are numerous tools to customize and enhance your character as well.

Traits are one of these tools. They’re perks that offer various bonuses and abilities. Players will be able to get more of them as they progress through the game, and they’ll inevitably want to know how to add traits and upgrade gear to help gear up their character in Hogwarts Legacy.

Since Traits are so useful, players might wonder if they can stack them to enhance their character further. Here is the answer.

Stacking Traits in Hogwarts Legacy, explained

In Hogwarts Legacy, players can stack Traits to get enhanced bonuses and abilities. As such, their importance is vital in a character’s progression.

Players should try to do whatever it takes to discover more Traits in the game. It’ll be very useful to get more as soon as you can to progress further in the game.

For this reason, you’ll also want to choose the best gear for your character. The game will help you decide what gear is best due to rarity levels.

Always choose Legendary items when you can and compare their bonuses if you are lucky enough to have several options available. They should feature the best stats but also the most powerful trait upgrades.