Hogwarts Legacy is a massive open-world RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. While traveling through Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the world beyond, players are inevitably going to stumble across interactive challenges or collectibles of some kind. From Merlin Trials to Daedalian Keys, there are plenty of side objectives that players can pursue aside from the main storyline.

Landing Platforms are another form of collectible in Hogwarts Legacy. These platforms are identified by colorful patterns where players can land while flying on their broomstick or other flying mount. Like other collectibles, players will need to discover these without the help of your overworld map. If you are looking to find all the landing platforms in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s where you will need to go.

Landing Platforms locations in Hogwarts Legacy

There are 20 total Landing Platforms in Hogwarts Legacy, found across the world from the northernmost areas to the southern tip. Before players can venture out and attempt to find these spots, players will need to unlock access to a broom. Players can purchase a broom for 600 Galleons after completing Flying Quest, the 19th main story quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Below are all the locations players can find a landing platform, and further details on how to get there:

Location Details North Ford Bog Go southwest of the castle ruins, across the river. Hogsmeade Valley At the northern end of Hogsmeade Valley, near the North Ford Bog. Hogsmeade Valley Beside the Merlin Trial found in Hogsmeade Valley, to the mountainside east of Hogsmeade. North Hogwarts Atop a hill to the south of a bandit outpost, cut through by a river. To the west of the East North Hogwarts Floo Flame location. North Hogwarts Found to the west of North Hogwarts, the location can be identified from nearby balloons. South Hogwarts Found near Aranshire, located outside the nearby Treasure Vault. Hogwarts Valley Located near the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame location, in the northwestern corner of the area. Hogwarts Valley Found in Keenbridge, located atop the roof of a run-down house. Hogwarts Valley To the north of the East South Sea Bog Floo Flame. Found on a hill where the train tracks end. Feldcroft East of the North Feldcroft Floo Flame location. Feldcroft Atop a set of ruins to the east of the Feldcroft Floo Flame location. Feldcroft Found near the South Feldcroft Floo Flame location, atop a nearby cliff. Feldcroft Located near the river by Irondale, on the edge of a nearby cliff. Poidsear Coast Atop a rock in the southernmost area of Poidsear. Marunenweem Lake Near the Coastal Mine Floo Flame location, identified by balloons. Marunenweem Lake By the Marunweem Bridge Floo Flame location, on a platform almost submerged in water to the right. Manor Cape Found close to the Bainburgh Floo Flame location, located just outside the Treasure Vault. Manor Cape Found near the Manor, located atop a rock coming out of the water, identified by balloons. Cragcroftshire In the region’s most southeastern point, atop a large rock. Clagmar Coast In the most southeastern portion of the area, located by the ocean.



