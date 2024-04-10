Category:
House Flipper

How to reduce motion sickness in House Flipper 2

Good ol' simulator sickness.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 10:27 am
House in House Flipper 2
Image via Frozen District

If you’re experiencing motion sickness while playing House Flipper 2, you’re not alone. 

Recommended Videos

Although I’ve never been prone to motion sickness in games before, House Flipper 2 proved to be the exception. It appears I’m not alone in this, as many players have reported similar experiences, especially during tasks such as painting. Luckily, you don’t have to give up your dreams of virtually flipping a D&D basement or unpacking a depressed girl’s belongings. there are several strategies you can try to reduce or alleviate motion sickness and make your gaming experience more enjoyable.

Best settings to reduce motion sickness in House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 settings
Motion sickness, begone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reduce motion sickness while playing House Flipper 2, adjust the Field of View and motion blur settings.

First, adjust the Field of View (FOV) settings in the game. Setting the Field of View to around 70 or higher helps to reduce motion sickness symptoms. Experiment with different FOV settings to find what works best for you.

Another helpful adjustment if you’re on PC is to lower your mouse sensitivity. Try reducing it to 0.80 or even lower to minimize sudden camera movements that can trigger motion sickness. Plus, consider using the WASD keys to move the roller instead of relying solely on mouse movements for painting tasks and window cleaning.

Graphics settings can also play a significant role in mitigating motion sickness. Turn off motion blur, as it can cause discomfort for some players. Additionally, disabling effects like bloom and ambient occlusion may help improve visual clarity and reduce strain on your eyes.

But mostly, be patient and give yourself time to adjust to the game. Gradually increasing your playtime and taking breaks when needed can help your body acclimate to the first-person perspective. Remember that everyone’s tolerance for motion sickness varies, so don’t hesitate to try different settings and techniques until you find what works best for you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article House Flipper 2: I have a new quest for you guide
House Flipper 2 basement house
Category: House Flipper
House Flipper
House Flipper 2: I have a new quest for you guide
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 10, 2024
Read Article House Flipper 2: So much to unpack guide
House Flipper 2 flipped house
Category: House Flipper
House Flipper
House Flipper 2: So much to unpack guide
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 10, 2024
Read Article House Flipper 2: Tips and tricks to always get three stars
House Flipper 2 flipped house
Category: House Flipper
House Flipper
House Flipper 2: Tips and tricks to always get three stars
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article House Flipper 2: I have a new quest for you guide
House Flipper 2 basement house
Category: House Flipper
House Flipper
House Flipper 2: I have a new quest for you guide
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 10, 2024
Read Article House Flipper 2: So much to unpack guide
House Flipper 2 flipped house
Category: House Flipper
House Flipper
House Flipper 2: So much to unpack guide
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 10, 2024
Read Article House Flipper 2: Tips and tricks to always get three stars
House Flipper 2 flipped house
Category: House Flipper
House Flipper
House Flipper 2: Tips and tricks to always get three stars
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 10, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?